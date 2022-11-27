Every Netflix show trending in the Movies & 25 TV Series: Top 25

Netflix has finally come out with its official list of all the global movies and TV shows that are trending right now.

The entire list features tantalizing shows such as;

Movies:

The Noel Diary

Slumberland

The Swimmers

Lesson Plan

Falling for Christmas

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

The Wonder

Christmas with You

Enola Holmes 2

Le Patient

GodFather

Dhokha: Round D Corner

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Medieval

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Kumari

First Love

Morbius

The Festival

Malazgirt 1071

Monica, O My Darling

Christmas at the Palace

The Violence Action

Padavettu

Return to Christmas Creek

TV Shows: