 
close
Sunday November 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Every Netflix show trending in the Movies & 25 TV Series: Top 25

Netflix has curated an entire list of the Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series that are trending right now

By Web Desk
November 27, 2022
Every Netflix show trending in the Movies & 25 TV Series: Top 25
Every Netflix show trending in the Movies & 25 TV Series: Top 25

Netflix has finally come out with its official list of all the global movies and TV shows that are trending right now.

The entire list features tantalizing shows such as;

Movies: 

  • The Noel Diary
  • Slumberland
  • The Swimmers
  • Lesson Plan
  • Falling for Christmas
  • Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
  • The Wonder
  • Christmas with You
  • Enola Holmes 2
  • Le Patient
  • GodFather
  • Dhokha: Round D Corner
  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
  • Medieval
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Kumari
  • First Love
  • Morbius
  • The Festival
  • Malazgirt 1071
  • Monica, O My Darling
  • Christmas at the Palace
  • The Violence Action
  • Padavettu
  • Return to Christmas Creek

TV Shows:

  • Wednesday
  • 1899
  • Elite
  • The Crown
  • Manifest
  • Dead to Me
  • One of Us Is Lying
  • Til Money Do Us Part
  • Blood & Water
  • Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  • Shuroop
  • The Blacklist
  • Blood, Sex and royalty
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  • Somebody
  • Our Universe
  • Warrior Nun
  • Riverdale
  • Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  • Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
  • From Scratch
  • Pasión de Gavilanes
  • Inside Job
  • Café con aroma de mujer
  • Love is Blind