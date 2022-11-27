Melon Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Melon Music Awards announced the winner's list for 2022 on Saturday.
The awards ceremony was presented in front of a live audience on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The show honored music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.
BTS won four awards in MMAs including the record of the Year, Best Group (Male), the KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award, and Top 10 Artist.
Artist of the Year: Lim Young Woong
Album of the Year: Lim Young Woong’s “IM HERO”
Best Song of the Year: IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”
Record of the Year: BTS’s “Proof”
Top 10 Artists: BE’O, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IU, IVE, Lim Young Woong, MeloMance, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN
New Artist of the Year: IVE, NewJeans
Best Group (Male): BTS
Best Group (Female): IVE
Best Solo Artist (Male): Lim Young Woong
Best Solo Artist (Female): IU
Best Performance (Male): TXT
Best Performance (Female): LE SSERAFIM
Music Video of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”
KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award: BTS
Best Collaboration: 10cm and BIG Naughty
Best Pop Artist: Charlie Puth
