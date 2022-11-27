BTS' Jungkook trends on Tiktok after his FIFA cup performance 2022

BTS’ Jungkook FIFA world cup 2022 opening ceremony performance of Dreamers has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok.

The high-energy dance performance video of Jungkook went viral immediately after it was aired on a short-form video-sharing app and gained millions of views in just a few hours.

Dreamers break dance became trending on TikTok as fans started copying the dance step of the singer and posting a video on the app.

BTS star gave a stellar performance in Qatar in the FIFA world cup opening ceremony on November 20, 2022.

The 25-year-old singer became the first Korean artist to perform at the international tournament.

Jungkook also gathered cheers and praises at the airport on his return to South Korea on November 21, a day after his historic world cup performance.