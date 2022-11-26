Joseph Baena flaunts chiseled abs and dapper look as he shares jaw-dropping pictures

Joseph Baena, the lookalike son of legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, treated his fans on Instagram with some dapper photos of himself where he is seen flaunting his chiseled abs.
Posing in three shirtless pictures. the 25-year-old fitness influencer captioned it, 'Too much turkey.'
But Baena showed no signs of bloat in his brawny pictures, flexing his muscles and showcasing his incredible abs.
The eliminated Dancing with the Stars contestant – recently revealed that he was bullied in high school for being overweight.
While Joseph currently works as a real estate agent, he has been putting in the footwork to become a working actor like his Terminator dad.
In fact, he recently landed his first major role in John Malkovich's upcoming sci-fi film Chariot.
Earlier this year, Joseph told Men's Health that he was eventually able to connect with his father over their shared love for bodybuilding and fitness.
The pair are often seen pumping iron together in Los Angeles and Baena even dressed up like Arnold's iconic hero Conan the Barbarian for Dancing with the Stars.
