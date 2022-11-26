Emily Ratajkowski thinks Pete Davidson’s ‘good rebound’ after her painful divorce

Emily Ratajkowski thinks her new beau Pete Davidson is a "good rebound" as she tried to move on from her split with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model is in a “good headspace” ever since she started going out with the former Saturday Night Live star, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce,” the insider added. “She is dating and having fun with it.”

"She has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together.

“Things are going well for her,” the source noted.

This comes after body language expert, Judi James, told Daily Mail that Davidson’s ability to joke has made him “fun & wild” therapy for women coming out of divorces.