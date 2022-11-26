BLACKPINK enthrals fans as they team up with Oreo: Deets inside

BLACKPINK teams up with Oreo fans are reeling to have these special designed cookies.

The packaging features a photo of a cookie with a large crown with the BLACKPINK logo next to the Oreo branding.



The collaboration will also include photo cards of South Korean girls that will be dropped randomly inside the cookies.

Recently, Blackpink's Jisoo and Camila Cabello performed together at the Born Pink world tour Los Angeles concert this Saturday.

For those unversed, the North American of BLACKPINK's world tour is now over, and their forthcoming European will begin in the United Kingdom at the end of November.

