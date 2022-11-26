Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be 'ruthless' on THIS reality show: Ex star

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will steal the show at I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', says ex-star Nicola McLean.
The reality show, that recently invited royal family member and Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall as a participant, is tipped to invite more in the upcoming season.
Speaking about the rumours, Nicola said: "Let's be honest, we would never get them on, 100% not.
"But we can dream well I think Meghan has proven herself to be absolutely ruthless and ambitious so I think she would smash it in there and I think she would have the mental mind to just get down and really go for it."
The ex-star added: " Prince Harry, he was in the army, wasn't he? So, I think they would both be really good in there and I really like Harry and I've got no problem with Meghan.
"She just really provokes such a bad reaction in people. I don't understand it. I'm not a royalist but they don't bother me at all.
"But yeah, I think they'd be quite good in there.
"They are all primed from young to be able to handle any situation so I think that the jungle is easier to live in than the royal family,' they concluded.
Meghan Markle's friends had reportedly warned her ‘to stay away from Ashley’
Netflix dropped the reaction of 'Wednesday' cast members on Jenna Ortega's dance scene
Fans slammed the season two of 'The Kardashians', calling it 'boring'
Queen Elizabeth staged a photo opportunity in Prince Andrew's favour
King Charles does not want to be seen with Prince Edward
Viola Davis is just one step away from being the 18th person to be an EGOT winner.