Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be 'ruthless' on THIS reality show: Ex star

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will steal the show at I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', says ex-star Nicola McLean.

The reality show, that recently invited royal family member and Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall as a participant, is tipped to invite more in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the rumours, Nicola said: "Let's be honest, we would never get them on, 100% not.

"But we can dream well I think Meghan has proven herself to be absolutely ruthless and ambitious so I think she would smash it in there and I think she would have the mental mind to just get down and really go for it."

The ex-star added: " Prince Harry, he was in the army, wasn't he? So, I think they would both be really good in there and I really like Harry and I've got no problem with Meghan.

"She just really provokes such a bad reaction in people. I don't understand it. I'm not a royalist but they don't bother me at all.

"But yeah, I think they'd be quite good in there.

"They are all primed from young to be able to handle any situation so I think that the jungle is easier to live in than the royal family,' they concluded.