Saturday November 26, 2022
Donald Trump feels 'real danger' by Kanye West in 2024 Presidential elections

By Web Desk
November 26, 2022
Donald Trump allegedly feels threatened by Kanye West's popularity in the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections.

Marca reports: "Trump always dreamt of having a similar popularity but he never did. Those who think Kanye West visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week was a showcase of admiration, they clearly didn't get what Kanye West was trying to do.

Referring to an argument between Ye and Trump, shared on Twitter, the outlet continued: "Simply by looking at Donald Trump's reactions against the rapper, you can tell he sees West as a threat."

"Kanye West's announcement and the campaign he already started is a real danger for Trump's aspirations. Having one too many 'conservative' candidates will only divide all of them when they have to vote."