Donald Trump feels 'real danger' by Kanye West in 2024 Presidential elections

Donald Trump allegedly feels threatened by Kanye West's popularity in the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections.
Marca reports: "Trump always dreamt of having a similar popularity but he never did. Those who think Kanye West visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week was a showcase of admiration, they clearly didn't get what Kanye West was trying to do.
Referring to an argument between Ye and Trump, shared on Twitter, the outlet continued: "Simply by looking at Donald Trump's reactions against the rapper, you can tell he sees West as a threat."
"Kanye West's announcement and the campaign he already started is a real danger for Trump's aspirations. Having one too many 'conservative' candidates will only divide all of them when they have to vote."
