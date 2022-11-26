Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to be part of King Charles coronation: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking forward to be part of King Charles coronation on May 6 next year.



Royal expert Christina Garibaldi, while speaking on the latest episode of Royally Us, believes the California-based couple want to be at the coronation after allegedly snubbing the Christmas invite from King Charles.

King Charles coronation falls on the fourth birthday of Archie, the elder son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Christine Ross and her co-host Christina Garibaldi said Meghan and Harry’s invitation could depend on the contents of their upcoming projects—Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and their Netflix docu-series.

King Charles is reportedly waiting until the release of Harry’s memoir and Netflix docu-series.

"I think it all depends on what we are going to see in the next couple of months...Maybe they are hoping that between January 10 and, you know, May they have enough time to cool any tensions that might arise."