‘Pure artists with pure souls’ Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style, A Norwegian dance group

Kaifi Khalil, who rose to fame after Kana Yaari in Coke Studio season 14, meets The Quick Style who danced on his song and went viral.

Kaifi took to his Instagram and share a series of picture in which he is seen posing quirkily with The Quick Style.





The series of pictures also include him posing with Zulfiqar J Khan, previously a member of Call-The Band and music director for Coke Studio as of now.

He also posted a picture with Hasan Raheem, an indie pop singer who was the first RADAR artist for Spotify Pakistan. He is famous for his songs Joona, Peechay Hutt and Faltu Pyar.

Kaifi’s song Kahani Suno 2.0 erupted the internet. The song is widely popular among social media platforms and is used for reels mostly. He has performed nationwide at various places.

Kaifi performed at Arts Council later on Sunday and today, he has announced that he will be performing at the Adab Festival on 27th of November.