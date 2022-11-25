Brooklyn Beckham gets a new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham's s love for his wife Nicola Peltz is etched in new ink.
The 23-year-old—eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham—recently debuted a brand-new tattoo dedicated to the actress amid Thanksgiving celebrations.
In a variety of snaps shared by the actress and model, 27, Brooklyn's latest tattoo was also revealed - a quote by Quincy Jones.
The aspiring chef has over 100 tattoos, approximately 70 of which are dedicated to his new wife Nicola.
His latest one reads: 'Once a task is just begun, never leave it till it's done. Be the labour great or small, do it well or not at all.'
Complete with a love heart scribbled at the bottom, Brooklyn's newest ink are words by the American musician Quincy Jones, who famously produced Michael Jackson's best-selling album Thriller.
He previously revealed that Nicola 'always cries' when he gets a new tattoo in honour of his wife.
In August, told USA Today: 'I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not? It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?'.
Before saying: 'She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink.'
The aspiring chef showcased his wedding vows which he had immortalised onto his arm in May.
