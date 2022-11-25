Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden finally comment on David Walliams' scandal

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have responded to David Walliams's controversy after offensive comments he made about Britain's Got Talent contestants were leaked.
David, 51, has reportedly quit the ITV show ahead of its 2023 series, weeks after he was forced to apologise for describing an elderly contestant as a 'c***' and making vile sexual remarks about a woman taking part.
Yet despite the backlash, Amanda, 51, publicly supported her co-star this week when she proudly declared herself 'team David
Speaking about the future of Britain's Got Talent, Amanda told Good Morning Britain on Monday: 'I would like to see the judging panel look like it did before. I think we're a great team, we're a family.'
Asked directly if she was 'Team David', she replied: 'Of course I'm team David.'
Simon, 63, wasn't as forthcoming when probed about his fellow judge in an interview with The Daily Star on Monday.
Asked about David's conduct, Simon responded: 'Can we not go there? If you don't mind.'
When asked if David would feature on the 2023 BGT panel, he cryptically responded: 'Ask me in a few weeks.'
He also insisted that the judges weren't the key to the success of the show, musing: 'I think for me, the most important thing – and I had this conversation the other day. It's always about the talent.
'If you don't have great talent, you don't have a show,' he said. 'That's all I care about.'
Days after Simon and Amanda's remarks, David reportedly quit Britain's Got Talent after 10 years on the judging panel.
