‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin calls for Oscars to add gender-neutral categories

Emma Corrin has suggested that major award shows such as Oscars, to add gender neutral categories to at future ceremonies.

The Crown star, 26, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, said they did not believe current categories were currently ‘inclusive enough.’

Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for best actress for their outstanding performance as Princess Diana in season four of the Netflix royal drama, spoke about adding gender-neutral categories at major awards shows.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” they told the BBC, adding, “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

“It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they continued.

Corrin, who is starring in two high-profile films this year including My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, addressed the matter and said that more representation was needed in the entertainment industry to encourage ‘urgency’ around addressing the subject.

“When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?” they said.

They went on to add, “You can discuss awards and representation, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself.”

“The content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people – I think that will change a lot,” Corrin said.

Corrin has identified as non-binary publicly since 2021. They added that they did not worry that being open about their gender identity would limit the kind of roles they got offered in the future.

“My being non-binary is not a rejection of femininity or my femininity in any way. It’s sort of an embrace of that. I still want to play women, my experience on this earth has been a female one – and now it’s sort of a very fluid one.”