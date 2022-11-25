King Charles urged mother to give Princess Diana 'proper burial'

King Charles III wanted the best send off for ex-wife, Princess Diana.
The new monarch reportedly fought with the Queen in 1997 to have a 'deserving' funeral for the former Princess of Wales.
Royal expert Christopher Andersen tells Kinsey Schofield on her podcast that the father-of-two was "up against the Queen" as she "didn't understand the depth of feeling that people had" following Diana's death.
Queen did not want to "fly the flag at half-mast" and wasn't going to "give Diana the proper burial, funeral, that she deserved".
Ms Anderson continued: "[It was] all Charles that did it.
"He stepped up in a big way."
Speaking about a "regret" that Charles has till date, Mr Anderson touched upon His Majesty "convincing [William and Harry] to walk behind the coffin".
He added: "I think Charles now feels a little guilt about having convinced them to do that."
Princess Anne did not develop liking for Meghan Markle since day one
Victoria Beckham dresses up head-to-toe white for Thanksgiving
Prince Harry was reportedly ‘forced’ to stay quiet after the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana when he...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received fresh backlash as they are set to receive a prestigious award in the US on...
Louis Ducruet of Monaco, the grandson of Grace Kelly, shared he's expecting his first child with wife Marie
Mike Tindall weighs in on his relationship with Prince Harry in a first-ever candid admission