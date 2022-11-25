Victoria Beckham wishes 'Happy Thanksgiving' to her 'US' friends

Victoria Beckham is extending Thanksgiving wishes to her American fans.
Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the former Spice Girl, donned a white shirt and went makeup-free for the special greetings.
"Happy Thanksgiving to all my US friends and family celebrating today! xx VB," Posh Spice penned.
This comes after Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn moved in with his wife, Nicola Peltz, to the US after their April wedding.
