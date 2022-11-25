 
close
Friday November 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham wishes 'Happy Thanksgiving' to her 'US' friends

Victoria Beckham dresses up head-to-toe white for Thanksgiving

By Web Desk
November 25, 2022
Victoria Beckham wishes Happy Thanksgiving to her US friends
Victoria Beckham wishes 'Happy Thanksgiving' to her 'US' friends

Victoria Beckham is extending Thanksgiving wishes to her American fans.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the former Spice Girl, donned a white shirt and went makeup-free for the special greetings.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all my US friends and family celebrating today! xx VB," Posh Spice penned.

Victoria Beckham wishes Happy Thanksgiving to her US friends

This comes after Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn moved in with his wife, Nicola Peltz, to the US after their April wedding. 