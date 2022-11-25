Vicky Kaushal gushes over 'most wisest' wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal expresses love for Katrina Kaif, says: 'Extremely Lucky' to have wife Katrina

Vicky Kaushal is recently who is promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, and the actor said his wife Katrina Kaif is the wisest person he has ever known.

In a recent interview with E Times, the Masaan actor said that the marriage changed him as a person.

Vicky Kaushal said he is growing with each passing day, post-marriage. "Because it is the first time you are actually spending life with that person - day in and day out. It is amazing how you realise that there are so many things to learn." said the Govinda Naam Mera actor.

"You first understand the patience and space that you need to always cultivate look at a different perspective, and give space for it. It is two perspectives coming together and making a merger. That, for me, is a pleasant learning experience right now, and I'm enjoying that," added Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal also added that he feels extremely lucky to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner. "She is the wisest person I've come across. She always has this calm attitude towards everything that happens in life. And that is something that I'm really learning from her."

The National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera.