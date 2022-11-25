Mnet Asian Music Awards disclose the lineup of awards presenters 2022

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has unveiled the lineup of presenters for the upcoming awards ceremony.

On November 25, Soompi reported that MAMA announced the list of stars would be attending an awards ceremony of two days to present the awards of 2022.

Moon Ga Young, I'm Siwan, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Dong Wook, Kang Han Na Joo Jong Hyuk, Nam Yoon Su, Kang Han Na, Former member of NU’EST Hwang Jung Min, and former member of Wonder Girls Ahn So Hee will be presenting awards at MAMA ceremony nights.

The list of second-day stars includes Kim Yuna, Park Se Ri, Kwak Yoon Gy, Aiki, Kim Hae Joon, and Lee Eun Ji and two Japanese actors are made Mio and Sakaguchi Kentaro.

Previously, Park Bo Gum and Jeon Some were already announced to be hosting the 2022 awards ceremony.

The upcoming ceremony of MAMA will honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.

Mnet Asian Music Awards will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.