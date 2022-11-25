Thanksgiving 2022: Here's how hollywood stars are celebrating Turkey Day 2022

Hollywood stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2022 on Thursday and gave an inside look of their holiday celebration with loved ones to their fans.

From Kris Jenner, Jimmy Kimmel, Megan McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kim Kardashian to President Obama and Joe Biden, take a look at how celebrities are celebrating Thanksgiving in 2022.

Kris Jenner:

Kris took to social media to share how she is thankful to God for everything and wished her fans a Happy thanksgiving day.

Jimmy Kimmel:

The famous host Jimmy Kimmel shared a photo of himself on social media holding food to encourage fans to help needy people this Turkey Day.

In the shared pictures, he cautioned that “Help @StJosephCtr bring food to families in need this Thanksgiving,” he wrote. “No amount is too small – [my wife] Molly and I will match $50k! Link to donate in bio.”





The Obamas:

The former president of America, Barack Obama, celebrated Thanksgiving Day 2022 with his family and also took to social media to share a special message for everyone.

“I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food.”

Megan McCain:

Megan, a famous TV personality called herself 'a stuffed turkey' in her shared Instagram story and wrote "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed Turkey."





Millie Bobby Brown:

The Stranger Things star shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend on social media and was thankful for everything she had in 2022.

“Thankful for many ppl, things, and animals," she captioned.







President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady shared gratitude with members of security departments during the call had to take for news channel broadcast and said that "I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, first responders. They never take a break.

Kim Kardashian:

Kim shared images of her Thanksgiving meal with Tristan Thompson and a group of incarcerated men.

In a social media post, she wrote that "This year I’m thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country."

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall shared a Instagram story of her breakfast and wrote that "Just popping in to say i'm grateful."







