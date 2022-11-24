Netflix ‘You’ motion poster for upcoming season reveals Joe's arrival in London

Netflix You season 4 featuring Joe Goldberg is all set to hit the screens in February 2023, starring Penn Badgley who played Joe Goldberg in the show.
The streaming platform has shared a new motion poster that depicts Joe’s arrival in London.
You season 1 was debuted in September 2018 on Lifetime, before streaming on Netflix in December the same year and making a splash worldwide.
Following season 1's huge success, the streaming platform acquired the show and ordered its second season.
The series follows a charming guy named Joe who fixates on and obsesses over multiple women throughout all the four seasons, You season 4 is seemingly aims to take the show to a whole new level by bringing Joe's schemes to Europe.
You’s official social media account has dropped a new motion poster from season 4 featuring Joe.
As can be seen in the poster Joe has arrived in London donning a new look, dressed as a professor.
The caption written with the poster, "London's calling with some news. Your travel itinerary will be updated this time tomorrow," hints at another sneak peek of You season 4 will be shared sometime on Thursday, November 24.
The report, citing former unnamed Yeezy and Adidas staff, alleges probe is under way against Kanye West
King Charles will reportedly keep the title for himself instead of honouring their parents wish
Jake Gyllenhaal hints at settling down with Jeanne Cadieu
The Kardashian family matriarch shades her daughter's baby daddy
Mahesh Babu wrote that 'he will carry forward his father's legacy'
Yami Gautam talks about the connection between success and failure