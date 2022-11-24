Michelle Obama shares adorable family photo to celebrate Thanksgiving

Michelle Obama has recently wished her fans and followers Thanksgiving by dropping a sweet family photo on social media.



On Thursday, the former First Lady turned to Instagram and posted a family with husband Barack Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia all posing in happy mood.

Sharing the post, the author of Becoming captioned it, “I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food.”

“From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving!” she remarked.

Earlier, she put up a photo where she could be seen signing her second new authored book The Light We Carry.



In the caption, Michelle shared an interesting anecdote about her friend Ron and how he chose to begin his day with being “kind” to himself.

“Ron’s simple little habit reminds me is that how we talk to ourselves matters — especially first thing in the morning,” stated the 58-year-old.

She added, “Keeping our spirits high takes a lot more than that, of course, so I hope you’ll read the whole story in my book. And then, hopefully, we can give each other and ourselves a little more grace and kindness.”



