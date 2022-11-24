'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright slammed 'THR' story, citing anti-vax controversy

Black Panther star Letitia Wright called out The Hollywood Reporter's article on Oscar's chances to actor involved in scandals, which also includes her name due to her now-deleted Covid-19 vaccine Twitter post.

As per USA Today, the Sing 2 actor slammed the news outlet's article "incredibly disrespectful" for comparing her vaccination controversy to controversies involving Will Smith and Brad Pitt.



"How dare you. You mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct. This is vile behavior," Wright wrote over a screenshot of the story.

The Covid-19 vaccine controversy surrounded Wright in 2020 when the actor shared a video on her since-deleted Twitter account that questioned whether people should administrate COVID-19 vaccine jabs when they became available.

In the hourlong video from the YouTube channel On the Table, the host says he doesn't know if he will take the vaccine.

When one fan tweeted that Wright was upsetting people, she responded, "not my intention to make anyone upset. Nor am I saying don't take it. I'm just concerned about what's in it, that's all. Isn't that fair to question or ask?"

Wright later tweeted about the backlash, saying, "if you don't conform to popular opinions" and "think for yourself," you get canceled.

THR article questions whether the scandal may or may not affect actors' chances of getting an Oscar nomination. The 29-year-old is a likely contender for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Smith for Emancipation, and Pitt for Babylon.

Angelina Jolie leveled allegations of her former husband Pitt assaulting her and two of their children in 2016, while Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Both said actors' future with the Academy could fall in jeopardy.