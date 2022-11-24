Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square expected to unite for a song: Deets inside

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame from the famous reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'

Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC square are expected to do a Collab for a song; the actress drop hints for the fans.

The two have shared a picture on their Instagram handles while sitting in a recording studio. In the picture, the rapper can be seen pointing towards his music console and posing with Shehnaaz. The caption on the picture read: “What’s cooking???”

Fans are now curious whether a new rap song is coming soon from MC Square. The fans also requested the duo to collaborate together for a song.



Somehow, singers Badshah and Yashraj Mukhate confirmed the expected collaboration by commenting on the picture. Yashraj wrote: “Mazedaar collab” whereas Badshah commented: “Ye to do pyaare log dikh gaye ikathe.”

Even the fans are super excited for this new collaboration as one of them wrote: “It will be blockbuster collaboration.” Another fan wrote: “Two favourites in one frame can’t wait.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut very soon with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars actors Pooja Hedge, Parth Siddpura, Venkatesh Daggubati.

Meanwhile, MC Square won the famous show MTV Hustle 2.0 among the four finalists including: Gravity, Spectra, Paradox and Nazz, reports IndiaToday.