Alia Bhatt weighs in on scrutiny in Bollywood: ‘pay the price of being an actor’

Alia Bhatt has recently spoke up about scrutiny in Bollywood that comes with fame and how she manages it with all the “attention” around her life.



In a latest interview with Marie Claire, the Darlings star confessed, “There are moments when you feel a bit overwhelmed with the attention and the volume of conversation around your life.”

“But the only thing I’ve had to tell myself is: You knew you wanted to become an actor, and that you wanted to be really good at it, and you wanted to be extremely celebrated,” said the 29-year-old.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress continued, “Then you can’t not want—and not pay—the price that comes with it. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.”

Alia noted that there are “in-between” times when she would want to “vanish and disappear”.

However, the Brahmastra actress added, “There’s a lot of good stuff that happens from this attention, from this limelight, as well.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She’s also making her Hollywood debut with new movie Heart of Stone.