Vin Diesel upset 'women want to be with' Dwayne Johnson: 'One-sided feud'

Vin Diesel is not elated by the popularity of Fast and Furious nemesis Dwayne Johnson.
It is reported that the actor is disturbed by the box office business of The Rock's Black Adam and is sulking out of jealousy.
An insider tells Radar: "Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow."
They add: "His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man."
"The sad thing is this feud isn’t about two guys, it’s mostly a one-sided thing and it’s all on Vin, who’s become obsessed with Dwayne," the friend confessed.
The duo joined the Fast and Furious franchise back in 2001.
