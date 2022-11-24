 
By Web Desk
November 24, 2022
Kanye West bragged about Kim Kardashian 'private' video to staff

Kanye West is accused of passing Kim Kardashian's private pictures to his staff.

In a fresh report by Rolling Stone, a former employee with the brand admits he was shown explicit photos of the reality TV star by the rapper himself.

He says that West said to him in a 2018 job interview "My wife just sent me this", before showing a "very revealing and personal" picture of Kardashian.

Another employee earlier, alleged the father-of-four showed him an explicit video of Kim Kardashian.

A third person said that West was "not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private".