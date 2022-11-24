Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly 'planning for a real future together'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are looking forward to their future together.

The couple that met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 are reportedly getting serious. According to Us Weekly, a source exclusively told the outlet that Holland and the Euphoria actress are “serious and permanent.”

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the source added.

The couple sparked romance rumours after they cos-starred in the Marvel’s 2016 superhero movie in which Holland portrayed the role of the web-slinging hero and Zendaya played his love interest Michelle Jones-Watson aka MJ.

The two were linked to other people in between and the confirmation of their romance did not come until July 2021. The two were spotted kissing in Holland’s car in Los Angeles, in pictures obtained by Page Six.

According to Us Magazine, after the PDA photos went public, the Malcolm & Marie star and Holland went to their friend Josh Florez’s wedding together in Simi Valley, California. Photos and videos appeared on social media showing the couple enjoying themselves while dancing and chatting with other guests.

Before the latest and final instalment of Holland’s Spider-Man ‘No Way Home’ hit the theatres in December 2021, Zendaya shared a sweet message for her beau on Instagram. She posted a throwback photo of her beau in a Spider-Man costume. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” she wrote. “Some things never change and good thing [heart emoji].”

In early February, reports surfaced that Zendaya and Tom Holland had moved in together. According to the Mirror, the two had found a six-bedroom home about four miles from his hometown in the U.K..

However, Holland shut down these rumours during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I’ve had so many people call me up because, apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false.”

In July, 2022, New York Post reported that Zendaya and Holland are spotted touring a $5.35 million five-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn. Further reports said that the pair have adopted a pit bull named Pistachio which makes rumours that the pair are buying property together feel even more likely, via Glamour.

