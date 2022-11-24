King Charles III’s Palace staff growing ‘increasingly worried’ about royal future

file footage

King Charles has reportedly left his Palace staff feeling increasingly worried about their futures in the royal family, amid reports that the new monarch will even axe the late Queen Elizabeth’s long-term staff.



As per a report from The Sun, the 74-year-old Charles is expected to lay off staff from not just Windsor Palace, but also other royal residences including Buckingham, and Balmoral; the three palaces currently have around 491 full-time staff.

Insiders talking to Mirror UK commented on the King’s alleged plans, and said: “Royal staff are extremely worried about their futures and fear they could be left unemployed by the new year.”

A close royal source told the outlet: “It’s a really testing time. Many are already resigned to leaving jobs they have cherished for years. It’s left a real sense of dread among staff.”

This comes amid reports that King Charles also has plans to open the royal residences to the public more often than ever before, with news of an estimated $650 million renovation work underway.