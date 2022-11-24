‘Neo-Nazi’ Prince Harry is the racist 'pot calling the kettle black'

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for his racial allegations against the Royal Family despite wearing a swastika himself and ‘calling the kettle black’.



This claim has been made by royal presenter Mike Graham, in his discussion alongside Angela Levin for TalkTV.

During the course of the discussion, Ms Levin quipped, “They say that they’ve actually dared to attack the racism within the monarchy, which is one of the reasons why they’re giving this [award]. However, who do you know in the royal family who’s actually worn a swastika?”

Presenter Mike Graham later chimed in, in response and clarified, That was Harry, I seem to remember.”

He even branded the Duke of Sussex as the responsible party who said “a nasty name to somebody at Sandringham when he was training to be an officer.”

Ms Levin labeled this situation as “a case of pot calling the kettle black.”

“And this is what Kennedy’s daughter, who’s giving them this award has done. It’s all from Oprah Winfrey’s interview … there was absolutely packed with lies and they’ve never come out and said who the person was who wonders of the color of Archie’s skin.”

“But he could have said, what’s the color of his hair going to be? That’s not a racist comment.”