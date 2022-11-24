BTS label issues statement addressing Jin reported enlistment date

BTS's official label Big Hit Music has issued a statement regarding the surrounding reports about Jin's military enlistment date.
According to numerous media reports, the eldest member of BTS is allegedly scheduled to enlist for mandatory service on December 13, 2022, at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province for five weeks.
In response to the reports, the music agency said that it is difficult to confirm the news about the Jin military duty.
Big Hit Music stated, “It is difficult to confirm the reports. Please understand.”
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jin who turns 30 in December, hinted while interacting with a fan that he would be enlisting for military service by the end of the year.
On October 17, the music label also shared a tweet and wrote, "It's a perfect time, and the members of BTS are honored to serve."
