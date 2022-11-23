Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries may premiere on December 8

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-awaited docuseries is set to premiere in the first week of December, according to new reports.



The new date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-talked series comes amid rumours that massive backlash to The Crown caused Netflix to push back the release date until 2023.

According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan's docuseries will be dropped on 8th of the next month.

In conversation with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up on her project, saying: "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

However, the unnamed docuseries has already created much hype, and raised eyebrows among the concerns.