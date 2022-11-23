Shilpa Shetty extends love, wished husband Raj Kundra on 13th anniversary

Shilpa Shetty has extended love and wishes to her husband Raj Kundra on 13th anniversary.



To mark the special occasion, the actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for her loving husband.

Along with the note, the Nikamma actress shared a bunch of pictures in the video enjoying their best time together. In the caption, she wrote " 13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie."

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force where she will appear alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.





