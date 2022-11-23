Alia Bhatt expresses concern over ‘bringing up’ baby in the spotlight

Alia Bhatt has recently discussed about her baby’s privacy and husband Ranbir Kapoor’s work ethic during a magazine interview.



Speaking to Marie Claire, the Gully Boy actress voiced out her concern over bringing up a child in the “public eye” considering this interview was taken a few days before Alia gave birth to her daughter.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life,” said the 29-year-old new mommy.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star continued, “Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Darlings actress also lauded her husband Ranbir for being an “extremely disciplined and most accommodating” actor to work with.



“Ranbir is one of the most accommodating, easy actors to work with. Always on time, always so giving to other actors. Extremely, extremely disciplined. And these are all attributes that I deeply admire, and I also believe I have the same,” stated the Highway actress.

Recalled working in Brahmastra together, the Dear Zindagi actress remarked, “So, for us, this was a very comfortable working atmosphere. Something that I don’t even feel took a matter of five or seven minutes for us to start getting used to.”

The actress was also questioned if her child wants to pursue acting in the future. To this, Alia responded, “I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be.”



“Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So, they need the slate blank, a bit,” she added.