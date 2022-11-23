Meghan Markle says there is 'stigma' around women and 'sexuality'

Meghan Markle is calling out people who degrade women for exploring their 'feminine divine.'
Speaking with author Candace Bushell and trans actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said: "As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine.
“But your sexuality can be very much used against you… [a man] is a player or out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated, even heralded.
“But for a woman, I don’t care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s I promise you someone will still come and say, ‘Yeah, but she was such a sl*t in college.'”
She noted: "It will stick with her. I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality, the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man and I wonder what that experience is."
