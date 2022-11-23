Olivia Wilde finding Harry Styles breakup ‘difficult’: ‘She is disappointed’

File Footage

Olivia Wilde is reportedly having a hard time getting over her relationship with Harry Styles as she thought they would work their issues out.

An insider told People Magazine that the Don’t Worry Darling director is “disappointed” after things between her and Styles ended due to a “tricky situation.”

"The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” the source said.

For the unversed, Wilde and the former One Direction band member decided to take a “break” after a year-long romance.

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told the outlet. “It's a very amicable decision.”

“They're still very close friends,” the source shared. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

However, another insider spilled to OK! Magazine that Styles “is the one who broke it off” because the “negativity” surrounding her life became "too much" to handle for him.



