Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threw away ‘key to Commonwealth’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have thrown away the ‘key to the Commonwealth’ given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth when they decided to step away from their royal duties and move to the US in 2020, a royal expert has suggested.



Talking about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fumbled the chance to be the face of British monarchy internationally, royal expert Andrew Morton said that the Queen made sure to accommodate the couple with important royal roles, but it didn’t stop them from stepping down.

Talking on Mirror UK’s podcast Pod Save the King, Morton said: “Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married.”

“So, they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on. The irony is they had been given the keys to the first-class lounge when Prince Harry was given the position of Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth,” he continued.

Morton added, “This was effectively the Queen's way of saying 'you do the rest of the world, leave William and Catherine to do the UK where they will eventually be the Heads of State.'”