Justin Timberlake devastated over attack on Colorado nightclub

Jessica Biel's husband Justin Timberlake is heartbroken over the tragedy that struck a nightclub in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The clube, called Club Q, was hit by a shooting that left five dead and several injured, sending shockwaves around the community and the nation.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Timberlake shared his pain over the violent incident, saying: "How does this end?" he penned. "Are we all just screaming into a void at this point?! My heart is broken for the families affected by this senseless tragedy."
The singer added: "This is what happens in America when hateful propaganda goes unchecked."
Justin has frequently cited himself as a supporter of the community and has contributed to efforts to better their quality of living, as well as those of the youth from these groups.
