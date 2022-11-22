Sara Ali Khan wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his birthday

Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan his 33rd birthday and penned down a sweet birthday wish for him.
Today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor celebrates his birthday and Sara took to Instagram and reshared the picture of Aaryan saying “Happy Birthday”.
She wrote: "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true." The Atrangi Re actress also added a 'Happy Birthday sticker on it."
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during Love Aaj Kal 2, however, after the movie tanked at the box office, the two reportedly parted ways.
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey and in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
Rugby player Richie, 32, is expecting his first baby with a new girlfriend
'Indiana Jones 5': Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play Indy's goddaughter Helena in the film
Back in 2005, King Charles passed a particularly rude comment about a reporter to his sons Prince William and Harry
Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to six out of seven of her children with Alec
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'Pathaan'
Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace