Strictly Helen Skelton details how she handles 'down days'

Helen Skelton has opened up about her struggle of handling 'down days' with a positive attitude.

Speaking with OK! magazine the Strictly Come Dancing star, 29, spoke up about her life-changing journey in both her personal and professional life,

"I’ve always seen my mind as a muscle – if you look after it, it will look after you," she says. "People ask me if my glass is half full or half empty, and I say, 'I’ve got a glass haven’t I?'"

The star adds: "Life is a blessing. Sometimes my friends are like, ‘You must have a down day,’ and of course, I do, but I was just always one of those kids that was brought up to believe there’s someone worse off than yourself, so just get on with it."

Last month, Helen appeared on Lorraine to offer advice to fellow mums about how to juggle a work-life balance and avoid feeling guilty when you spend some time away from your children.

Since splitting from estranged husband Richie earlier this year, the TV star has been raising her three young children alone in addition to appearing on one of the country's biggest shows.

While, Rugby player Richie, 32, is expecting his first baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, daughter of the multi-millionaire president of Leeds Rhinos



