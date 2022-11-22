 
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Netflix's top 10 movies, series trending worldwide: Full list

By Web Desk
November 22, 2022
Netflix time and time again offers its subscribers a wide collection of interesting movies and series in the most favorite genres.

Here are the top 10 trending movies and series to binge-watch this month:

List of top 10 trending movies on Netflix:

  1. Slumberland
  2. Falling for Christmas
  3. The Wonder 
  4. Christmas With You 
  5. Enola Holmes 2 
  6. Lost Bullet 2 
  7. GodFather 
  8. Dhokha: Round D Corner 
  9. All Quiet on the Western Front 
  10. The Girl with All the Gifts 

List of top 10 trending series on Netflix:

  1. 1899
  2. The Crown 
  3. Elite 
  4. Manifest 
  5. Dead to Me 
  6. One of Us Is Lying 
  7. Til Money Do Us Part 
  8. Shuroop 
  9. Pepsi, Where's My Jet? 
  10. Warrior Nun 