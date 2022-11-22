Travis Barker suffers toe injury following birthday celebration with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker sparked fans’ concern as the Blink-182 drummer revealed that he had broken his toe following having a blast in Tennessee with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The 47-year-old rockstar who recently tied the knot with Kourtney escaped to Tennessee to enjoy rural life away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Fans were elated to see the adorable photos of the couple until Travis revealed that he ‘broke’ his toe.

Travis shared an image of a person pointing out his injury on a computer screen that displayed an X-ray of his injured foot.

He captioned the image: “BROKE MY TOE”.

Earlier this week, Kourtney and Travis took fans inside their getaway. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney captioned the photo: “Let's move there” to which the drummer replied, “Yesssss.”

The exchange raised the eyebrows of fans who wondered if the couple spilt the beans on their future plans.

Travis added that they should “move to Tennessee” and “get out of Hollywood”.

The father-of-two replied: “Probably will eventually,”

Travis and Kourtney enjoyed several varieties of outdoor adventures during their getaway.

The couple rocked a pair of matching black hats which Kourtney paired with a chic style in a black and white skull.

Travis on the other hand donned an oversized black hoodie and shielded his eyes with a pair of black shades.