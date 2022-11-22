King Charles quashes rumours about monarchy's future





King Charles III, who took the throne after Queen Elizabeth's death in September, vowed to serve the nation for life, meaning that Prince William will only succeed him when he passes away.

The new King, in his first speech as the monarch, put an end to rumours about the monarchy's future, revealing he won't abdicate.

Charles said: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

The 73-year-old shared his plans to run the Firm with his people, putting all the rumours and speculations about his future as the monarch to rest.

There are speculations and rumours that Charles would relinquish the throne to his eldest son, although unlikely, it is possible as some royal commentators think the new king knows his time on the throne may be short and he's a 'caretaker' of it for Prince William.

Fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, also claims that Camilla's husband will hand over the reign to Prince William in 2023.