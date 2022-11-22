Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up, reports confirm

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have parted ways, it has been reported.

As per the People reports, several sources have confirmed that the Kardashians star, 27, and Phoenix Suns star, 26, quietly ended their relationship last month due to their busy schedules.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told the magazine.

Another source added, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best." An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch.

Jenner and Booker were romantically linked since 2020, but they didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021.

This isn't the first time Jenner and Booker have reportedly split. It was reported that the couple had ended their two-year relationship.