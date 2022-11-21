King Charles ‘convinced’ Prince Harry ‘helped’ Netflix for ‘The Crown’

file footage

King Charles is reportedly ‘convinced’ that Netflix had help from his son Prince Harry for its hit royal drama The Crown, Palace sources have suggested as per Woman’s Day magazine.



According to insiders, the 74-year-old monarch suspects that Prince Harry, who is famously on Netflix’s payroll along with his wife Meghan Markle with a $100 million deal, may have ‘unofficially’ influenced how the show depicts senior royals, particularly Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William.

A Palace source was quoted as saying: “Having now watched the show, Charles is convinced that Netflix had help from him.”

Insiders also pointed out the difference between the portrayal of Prince William and Prince Harry on the show.

“Not to mention a scene in which Diana tells the Queen she gave the BBC an interview, which is not unlike how Harry told his grandmother he was telling all to Oprah,” the insider added.

The comments come days after King Charles asked the UK Parliament to include his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his Counsellors of State, effectively further demoting Prince Harry’s role in the monarchy.