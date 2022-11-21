Netflix ‘The Gray Man 2’: Find all the details of upcoming sequel

Netflix’s most ambitious and expensive movie The Gray Man will be returning to the streamer with a sequel.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the sequel will be written by Stephen McFeeley, who co-wrote the original script with partner Christopher Markus from the Mark Greaney 2009 spy thriller novel of the same name.

When the movie debuted on the streaming site, it took the No. 1 movie spot in 92 countries and got a 91% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

Given its popularity, Netflix greenlit the sequel.

What will be the plot of the sequel?

While there were many changes made in the movie from the original source material, it is expected that the sequel will take some inspiration from the second instalment of the book series titled, On Target.

According to What's on Netflix, the Russo brothers shared, “The sequel will be inspired by the Mark Greaney novel. Translating from one medium to another often requires interpretation, but we have an incredible amount of source material from an amazing offer. We’ll draw on that for the sequel.”

The Gray Man 2 cast

Here is the cast expected to return for the sequel:

Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man)

Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda)

Regé-Jean Page (Group Chief Denny Carmichael)

Jessica Henwick (Suzanne Brewer)

Julia Butters (Claire Fitzroy)

Dhanush (Avik San)

Is there a spin-off?

According to Netflix, when it made the announcement of the sequel back in July 2022, the streamer also announced that there was a spin-off in the works.

While the streaming giant did not disclose many details of the spin-off, it did reveal that the script will come from acclaimed screenwriters, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool).

As per the press release for the expansion of The Gray Man Universe, “A spin-off film, written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland) is set to explore a different element of The Gray Man universe. The logline is being kept under wraps.”

When will the The Gray Man sequel be released?

While the movie has been confirmed by Netflix, there is not such release date for the sequel revealed.

According to Digital Spy, the first film was shot during March to July 2021 ahead of its release in cinemas on July 15, 2022 and was available to stream on Netflix on July 22nd, 2022.

According to What’s on Netflix, Russos will be filming The Electric State for Netflix until around April 2023, it’s unlikely that filming for The Gray Man 2 won’t begin until next summer. Filming won’t be expected to begin in 2022 at this rate.

The potential release date can be expected in 2024.