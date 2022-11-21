Adele left Caesars ‘embarrassed’ by refusing to stay at their hotel

Adele has been making waves as she returns with her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency on Friday night but the singer ended up in another controversy by leaving the Caesar Palace embarrassed.

The Easy On Me singer allegedly refused to stay at the Palazzo Suits at the Rio Casino for her duration.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s not clear what caused the move, but obviously it is unusual for Adele not to be staying at Caesars and locally gossip has been spreading.

"Vegas is well used to divas, and I am sure that the feeling is that whatever makes her feel comfortable is OK, but this is embarrassing for Caesars."

Another source claimed that the Hello hit-maker had a “hissy fit” over her room at the venue as she was expecting to be offered a pad in the Augustus Tower.