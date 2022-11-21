Marvel officially unveils the new 'Black Panther' with poster

Marvel officially unveiled Shuri as the new Black Panther with the latest poster for Wakanda Forever, showcasing the character's upgrade.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on November 11 and it is the most recent movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which follows the leaders of Wakanda, who fight to protect their nation from outer forces amid King T'Challa's death.

Before the film's premiere, many fans began speculating about who will be the new Black Panther, though readers of the comics already knew that Shuri (Letitia Wright) would eventually be the one.

After the major loss during the battle with Naymor and its people, the character ended up recreating the heart-shaped herb.

She consumed it to retain her powers and finding herself in the Ancestral Plane and becoming the Black Panther.



Now Black Panther and Marvel Studios have released a new poster for Wakanda Forever on Instagram unveiling Shuri in her superhero suit.

Check out the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster below:









