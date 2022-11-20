King Charles popularity skyrocketed since ascending to throne

King Charles has become more popular since ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.



The new poll shows the monarch has gained popularity and Britons have been impressed with their new King.

The study, according to The Express, reveals that more than a third of people of Britain feel more positive about King Charles since September 8.

The poll by Techne UK shows that 37 percent of those took part in the poll said that they feel more positively about the King since he ascended to the throne.

Commenting over the survey, King Charles friend and ex-minister Sir John Hayes said he was not surprised by the findings, saying that some people are seeing who "the real Charles is" now.

"We are lucky to have a King that cares so much for the people and this nation and directs that care into positive action for benefit of Britons", Hayes said.