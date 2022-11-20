Bollywood veteran actress Tabassum dies at 78: Report

Indian actress Tabassum passed away on Friday, Hindustan Times reported.
Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan and Doordarshan fame actress died because of cardiac arrest at the age of 78 years.
Tabassum son Hoshang Govil confirmed the news of her mother's death and told to media, "A few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had a gastro problem and we went there for a check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night."
The veteran actor known as Baby Tabassum, started her career as a child artist and worked in many Hindi films including Nargis, Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar, and Bari Behen. She also played a role in the Indian historical drama film Mughal-e-Azam.
She is best known as the first one on Indian television to host the celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan in 1972.
