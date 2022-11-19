‘Hi-Five!’ Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari shares an adorable moment with sister

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari looks adorable as she asks for a hi-five from sister

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari, daughter of Shehroze Sabzwari and Syra Yusuf, was seen sharing a wholesome moment with her sister Syeda Zahra, daughter of Shehroze and Sadaf Kanwal.

In an adorable video shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Zahra, dressed up in a pink outfit is seen relaxing in her element while Nooreh tries to give her a ‘Hi-five’ dressed in white. Zahra stares right into the camera in amazement and Nooreh smiles.





The captivating moment has gained all the attention of social media and netizens are gushing over the sweet interaction.

Earlier, Syra in an interview said that she is fond of institution of marriage. She has always liked the idea of companionship and she is certain that somewhere in her future she will consider getting married again.

She was last seen in Sinf-e-Aahan alongside Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan and Dananeer Mobeen.