Sushmita Sen receives love from Charu Asopa, Renee Sen, ex Rohman Shawl as she turns 47 years old

Sushmita Sen turns 47 years old, receives love from her family and ex-boyfriend

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen expresses her love as mommy turns 47 years old. Every year, on her birthday, she receives a great deal of love globally for being one of the people who’re true to their art. This year is also no different.

Renee took to her Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for her mom. She appreciated the sacrifices, shared the lessons she has learned from her, and called her ‘god’s greatest blessing.’





‘Thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt.’ Renee wrote.



Charu Asopa did not stay behind. She took to her Instagram and posted a picture of Sushmita posing with her kids, and wrote. ‘Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You're truly the best.’





Rohman Shawl also showered his love for his ex-girlfriend by posting a monochrome picture of Sushmita on his Instagram story. He wrote ‘47’ with a red heart emoji.

Sushmita also did not shy away from celebrating herself. She shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle with a beautiful caption full of self-love. She looks gorgeous wearing a blue outfit.







